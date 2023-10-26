RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
EU, India carry out maiden joint naval exercise in Gulf of Guinea
October 26, 2023  20:06
File image
File image
In an effort to strengthen naval maritime security cooperation, India and European Union ships carried out coordinated operations in the Gulf of Guinea, the ministry of defence said.  

EU and India carried out their maiden cooperative naval drill in the Gulf of Guinea on October 24.  

The drill came after the third EU-India Maritime Security Dialogue summit, which took place in Brussels on October 5.  

During the exercise, Indian Navy's INS Sumedha, an Offshore Patrol Vessel, was joined by three EU Member States' ships in the Gulf of Guinea: Italian Navy Ship ITS Foscari, French Navy Ship FS Ventose, and Spanish Navy Ship Tornado.  

The four ships practiced a series of tactical manoeuvers in international waters off the coast of Ghana, including a boarding exercise, a flying exercise using the helicopters embarked on French Ship Ventose and Indian Naval Ship Sumedha, and transfer of personnel between ships, the ministry of defence said in an official release.  

This exercise was followed by a knowledge sharing session in Accra, Ghana which built on the joint experience at sea to improve operational know-how.  

According to the release, the session also helped deepen ties between Ghanaian officials and representatives of the Indian, EU and EU Member States missions to Ghana.  -- ANI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Narayana Murthy urges youngsters to work 70 hours a week
Narayana Murthy urges youngsters to work 70 hours a week

Infosys co-founder N R Narayana Murthy stirred a little storm on X when he said young people should work 70 hours a week to level up the country's productivity. In a conversation with former Infosys CFO Mohandas Pai in the inaugural...

India gives 'Letter of Request' to France to buy 26 Rafale jets for Navy
India gives 'Letter of Request' to France to buy 26 Rafale jets for Navy

The aircraft deal worth around Euro 5.5 billion was cleared by the defence acquisition council just before the visit of the Indian Prime Minister to France as the state guest for their Bastille Day parade this year in July.

Mukhtar Ansari gets 10-year jail in 2009 teacher's murder case
Mukhtar Ansari gets 10-year jail in 2009 teacher's murder case

The case under the Gangsters Act was registered against Ansari at the Karanda police station in 2010 following the murder of Kapildev Singh, a teacher, and an attempt on the life of Meer Hasan, a trader, both in 2009.

Maruti Suzuki Q2 net profit jumps over 80%
Maruti Suzuki Q2 net profit jumps over 80%

Maruti Suzuki India's net profit surged 80.3 per cent to Rs 3,716.5 crore in the September quarter, driven by better sales, softening commodity prices, cost reduction efforts and higher non-operating income. The company had delivered a...

World Cup PHOTOS: SA edge Pakistan in a thriller!
World Cup PHOTOS: SA edge Pakistan in a thriller!

IMAGES from the ICC World Cup match played between Pakistan and South Africa, in Chennai, on Friday.

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances