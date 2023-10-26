RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


EC notice to Assam CM Sarma for 'Akbar' remarks in Chhattisgarh
October 26, 2023  23:43
The Election Commission on Thursday issued a show-cause notice to Assam Chief Minister and Bharatiya Janata Party leader Himanta Biswa Sarma for his remarks targeting Chhattisgarh's lone Muslim minister Mohammad Akbar during the assembly poll campaign last week. 

The commission has asked Sarma to respond to the notice by 5 pm on October 30. 

During his speech in Kawardha in Chhattisgarh on October 18, Sarma had taken a controversial dig at Akbar saying that "the land of Mata Kaushalya will get defiled if Akbar isn't sent off." 

"If one Akbar comes to some place, he calls 100 Akbars. So, send him off as soon as possible, otherwise the land of Mata Kaushalya will get defiled," he said. 

Mata Kaushalya, the mother of Lord Ram, is believed to hail from what is modern day Chhattisgarh. 

While issuing him notice, the poll panel reminded him of a provision in the poll code which states that "no party or candidate shall include in any activity which may aggravate existing differences or create mutual hatred or cause tension between different castes and communities, religious or linguistic." -- PTI
