Drone, 7 kg heroin recovered near IB in Punjab's Amritsar, Gurdaspur





The Chinese quadcopter was recovered by the BSF and the Punjab police from a paddy field near Bharopal village in Amritsar, he said.





Yet another attempt of smugglers to smuggle narcotics via drone was foiled, the official added.





In the second incident, BSF troops and the Punjab police launched a joint search operation on the outskirts of Adhian village in Gurdaspur while acting on specific information about heroin.





During the search, a big packet containing six packets of heroin weighing 6.279 kg was found in a field.





In the third incident, the BSF recovered a small bottle containing 360 grams of heroin from a field near Daoke village in Amritsar, the official added. -- PTI

