Bloodbath on D-Street: Sensex slumps 900 points
October 26, 2023  17:02
Sliding for the sixth straight session, equity benchmark Sensex on Thursday plunged about 900 points to crash below the 64,000 level due to a broad-based selloff amid heightened tension in the Middle East. 

 The broader gauge Nifty fell below the psychological 19,000 level. Besides sluggish trends in global markets, deep losses in auto, financial and energy stocks as well as fresh selling by foreign investors added to the gloom, analysts said. 

 The 30-share BSE Sensex slumped 900.91 points or 1.41 per cent to settle below the 64,000 mark at 63,148.15. During the day, it plummeted 956.08 points or 1.49 per cent to 63,092.98. A total of 2,232 firms declined, while 1,426 advanced and 142 remained unchanged on the BSE. The Nifty dived 264.90 points or 1.39 per cent to 18,857.25.
