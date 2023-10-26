'BJP vs BJP in Gujarat'

"It's BJP versus BJP. The party and @Bhupendrapbjp, both are unable to absorb historical victory of 156 seats and 52.50% votes. The MLAs are clueless and powerless.

"On Indian political stage it's easier to take into stride defeats but such historical victory needs the ambitious and visionary leader who can play once-in-a-lifetime role on dramatically enhanced stage of Gujarat.

"BJP should not forget what happened to Madhavsinh Solanki after winning 149 seats in 1985. Since a decade or more for every tender for construction or any other government businesses the businessmen who are supporters of the bjp or who are the caste-based leaders of the bjp are competing with each other. It's creating internal rivalries. Absolute power is leading to lethargy. As there is no opposition, obviously, there is no challenge.

"@Bhupendrapbjp and @CRPaatil haven't been able to create Jugalbandi to take Gujarat forward. Bhadrod village near Mahua is an example. Totally neglected. No pucca roads, no 'swachata abhiyaan' here. Bhavnagar has one of the worst roads in Gujarat but there is no urgency to repair. None is complaining loudly against the system of commission, corruption or speed money. At the lower level rate of corruption isn't as high as it's in Karnataka or Telangana but there is no opposition to it. 'Shanti che.'(All peaceful) is the buzzword . That's a half-truth."

Senior journalist Sheela Bhatt tweets, "My visit to Delhi-Mahua-Bhadrod-Bhavnagar-Rajkot- Ahmedabad gave a fairly good idea that @BJP4Gujarat has demolished @INCIndia in Gujarat in 2022 assembly election but still there is 'two party' system in Gujarat.