BJP has unleashed terror: Gehlot on ED raids
October 26, 2023  14:08
image
Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot Thursday slammed the BJP after ED summoned his son Vaibhav and raided the premises of the Congress' state president Govind Singh Dotasra, saying terror has been unleashed in the country. 

 He claimed that Enforcement Directorate (ED) raids happen wherever elections are held. Be it Chhattisgarh, Karnataka or Himachal Pradesh, ED raids happened just before elections, the chief minister said. "Raids happened but the Congress won the elections. The situation is worrisome. They have unleashed terror in the country," Gehlot told reporters at a press conference. 

 Asserting that the Congress "will not be scared no matter how hard they try, he alleged the BJP was targeting him through ED raids as they could not topple his government. 

 "We will win the election," the Rajasthan chief minister asserted. 

 Citing data, Gehlot said that 112 searches by the ED happened during 10 years of UPA rule and charge sheets were filed in 104 cases. But after 2014, as many as 3,010 raids happened and charge sheets were filed in 881 cases, he said. 

 The Congress' state in-charge Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa, state ministers Mahesh Joshi and Pratap Singh Khachariyawas were among those also present at the press conference. 

 The Enforcement Directorate on Thursday raided the premises of Rajasthan Congress president Govind Singh Dotasra and Omprakash Hudla, the party's candidate from Mahua assembly seat, as part of a money laundering probe into the alleged exam paper leak case in the poll-bound state.
