Biden has 'no confidence' in Palestinian death toll
October 26, 2023  10:36
A Palestinian woman with her wounded children at Shifa hospital. Mohammed Al-Masri/Reuters
US President Joe Biden said he had "no confidence in the number that the Palestinians are using' when asked whether Israel was doing enough to "minimise civilian casualties" in a press conference.

"I have no notion that the Palestinians are telling the truth about how many people are killed. I'm sure innocents have been killed, and it's the price of waging a war,' Biden told reporters on Wednesday.

"The Israelis should be incredibly careful to be sure that they're focusing on going after the folks that are propagating this war. And it's against their interest when that doesn't happen. But I have no confidence in the number that the Palestinians are using," he added.
