RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Benegal's biopic on 'Bangabandhu' Mujibur Rahman to release in theatres tomorrow
October 26, 2023  20:38
image
After an overwhelming response in Bangladesh, Mujib: The Making of a Nation, a biopic on Bangladesh's first president Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, will be released in theatres across India on Friday. 

The film directed by Shyam Benegal not only delves into the life of Sheikh Mujib, the towering political figure instrumental for the birth of Bangladesh, but also uncovers other aspects of the great leader that remain largely unknown to the world, the producers said in a statement on Thursday. 

Bangladeshi actor Arifin Shuvoo, who plays the lead role in the film, told reporters that more than the physical resemblance, he tried to feel the pain, passion and the emotion of Sheikh Mujib from deep within. 

While the film primarily focuses on the pivotal role of Sheikh Mujib, known as Bangabandhu in Bangladesh, it weaves together the narrative of his profound commitment to his family, the statement said. 

"The film's narrative captures the moments of joy, love, and warmth within Sheikh Mujib's family against the backdrop of a nation's turbulent journey towards independence," the producers said. 

"Mujib carved out Bangladesh from East Pakistan. He was not only an astute politician but equally a devoted family man. Both his domestic and political lives were one seamless whole. Most successful politicians are not able to manage this," the statement said quoting director Benegal. 

The legendary politician is depicted on screen, as seen through the eyes of his wife Sheikh Fazilatunnesa Mujib, lovingly referred to as Renu by Bangabandhu. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Ration scam: WB minister Mallick faints in court; sent to 10-day ED custody
Ration scam: WB minister Mallick faints in court; sent to 10-day ED custody

The Enforcement Directorate has arrested West Bengal minister Jyotipriyo Mallick in a money laundering case linked to an alleged multi-core ration distribution scam in the state, official sources said on Friday.

World Cup PHOTOS: Rauf strikes to keep Pakistan alive
World Cup PHOTOS: Rauf strikes to keep Pakistan alive

IMAGES from the ICC World Cup match played between Pakistan and South Africa, in Chennai, on Friday.

Narayana Murthy's '70 hour work' comment divides people on X
Narayana Murthy's '70 hour work' comment divides people on X

Infosys co-founder N R Narayana Murthy stirred a little storm on X when he said young people should work 70 hours a week to level up the country's productivity. In a conversation with former Infosys CFO Mohandas Pai in the inaugural...

Bring ex-naval officials back, they went to Qatar for livelihood: Kin to govt
Bring ex-naval officials back, they went to Qatar for livelihood: Kin to govt

He said it has already been 14 months since the former Naval officers were incarcerated in the West Asian country, and demanded to know how long it would take to repatriate them.

Reliance Industries net profit jumps 27% in Q2
Reliance Industries net profit jumps 27% in Q2

Reliance Industries Ltd on Friday reported a 27 per cent jump in its September quarter net profit as earnings from the oil and gas business rebounded, and a pick-up in fashion and grocery helped boost retail revenues. The...

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances