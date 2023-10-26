Benegal's biopic on 'Bangabandhu' Mujibur Rahman to release in theatres tomorrow





The film directed by Shyam Benegal not only delves into the life of Sheikh Mujib, the towering political figure instrumental for the birth of Bangladesh, but also uncovers other aspects of the great leader that remain largely unknown to the world, the producers said in a statement on Thursday.





Bangladeshi actor Arifin Shuvoo, who plays the lead role in the film, told reporters that more than the physical resemblance, he tried to feel the pain, passion and the emotion of Sheikh Mujib from deep within.





While the film primarily focuses on the pivotal role of Sheikh Mujib, known as Bangabandhu in Bangladesh, it weaves together the narrative of his profound commitment to his family, the statement said.





"The film's narrative captures the moments of joy, love, and warmth within Sheikh Mujib's family against the backdrop of a nation's turbulent journey towards independence," the producers said.





"Mujib carved out Bangladesh from East Pakistan. He was not only an astute politician but equally a devoted family man. Both his domestic and political lives were one seamless whole. Most successful politicians are not able to manage this," the statement said quoting director Benegal.





The legendary politician is depicted on screen, as seen through the eyes of his wife Sheikh Fazilatunnesa Mujib, lovingly referred to as Renu by Bangabandhu. -- PTI

After an overwhelming response in Bangladesh,, a biopic on Bangladesh's first president Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, will be released in theatres across India on Friday.