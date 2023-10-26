Assam govt bans 2nd marriage for govt staff





The 'Office Memorandum' by the personnel department, which did not mention about the divorce criterion, instructed employees to take the government's permission before marrying another person if the spouse is alive.





"No government servant who has a wife living shall contract another marriage without first obtaining the permission of the government, notwithstanding that such subsequent marriage is permissible under the personal law for the time being applicable to him," it added.





Likewise, no female government servant shall marry any person who has a husband living without first obtaining the permission of the government, said the OM, which came into force with immediate effect.





The notification was issued by personnel additional chief secretary Niraj Verma on October 20, but it came to light on Thursday.





It said the guidelines have been issued as per the provisions of Rule 26 of The Assam Civil Services (Conduct) Rules 1965. -- PTI

