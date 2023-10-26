RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
10-hour block between Andheri and Goregaon on Harbour Line on Thursday night
October 26, 2023  17:57
File image
File image
The Western Railway will operate a special traffic block on a section of the Harbour Line on Thursday night for carrying out non-interlocking work in connection with the construction of the 6th line between Khar Road and Goregaon stations, it was announced on Wednesday.  

In a press release, the Central Railway said the ten-hour special block will be operated on the Down and UP lines between Andheri and Goregaon stations of the Harbour corridor from 00.30 am to 10.30 am (intervening night of October 26 and 27).

Suburban services on the Harbour Line between Andheri and Goregaon will not be available during the block period, the release said.

The last local train for Goregaon from Mumbai CSMT will depart at 22.54 pm (October 26), while the same for Mumbai CSMT from Goregaon will leave at 12.07 am (October 27), it said.

After the end of the block, the first suburban train for Goregaon from Mumbai CSMT will depart at 11.16 am. 

On the other hand, the first local train for Mumbai CSMT from Goregaon will leave at 11.23 am, said the release.

The Harbour Line is operated by the CR, while the Western Railway is constructing the 6th line between Khar Road and Goregaon stations. 

Part of the Harbour Line runs parallel to the Western Railway's suburban network.

Train blocks (temporary suspension of services) are operated to carry out maintenance of rail tracks and other related works. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

World Cup PHOTOS: Rauf strikes to keep Pakistan alive
World Cup PHOTOS: Rauf strikes to keep Pakistan alive

IMAGES from the ICC World Cup match played between Pakistan and South Africa, in Chennai, on Friday.

Narayana Murthy's '70 hour work' comment divides people on X
Narayana Murthy's '70 hour work' comment divides people on X

Infosys co-founder N R Narayana Murthy stirred a little storm on X when he said young people should work 70 hours a week to level up the country's productivity. In a conversation with former Infosys CFO Mohandas Pai in the inaugural...

Bring ex-naval officials back, they went to Qatar for livelihood: Kin to govt
Bring ex-naval officials back, they went to Qatar for livelihood: Kin to govt

He said it has already been 14 months since the former Naval officers were incarcerated in the West Asian country, and demanded to know how long it would take to repatriate them.

Reliance Industries net profit jumps 27% in Q2
Reliance Industries net profit jumps 27% in Q2

Reliance Industries Ltd on Friday reported a 27 per cent jump in its September quarter net profit as earnings from the oil and gas business rebounded, and a pick-up in fashion and grocery helped boost retail revenues. The...

US slaps fresh sanctions on Iran-based groups linked to Hamas funding
US slaps fresh sanctions on Iran-based groups linked to Hamas funding

The US treasury department informed about the sanctions following the October 7 attacks on Israel by Hamas.

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances