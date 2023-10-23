RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Will Hamas used cyanide-based chemical bombs?
October 23, 2023  10:10
Palestinians at a bombed-out house in Gaza. Mutasem Murtaja/Reuters
Hamas terrorists killed in the October 7 attack on southern Israel were discovered carrying instructions on how to deploy cyanide-based chemical bombs, Israeli officials have revealed, the New York Post reported. 

 The directions included detailed diagrams for a "cyanide dispersion device" and were stored in USBs found on the bodies of Hamas operatives who massacred Kibbutz Be'eri, according to Israeli intelligence reviewed by American news website Axios. 

 A cable sent by Israel to its embassies read: "This finding points to an intention by Hamas to use chemical weapons as part of its terror attack against civilians." The cable advised the embassies to inform its diplomats that Hamas had been instructed "to conduct attacks in a similar way that ISIS tried to do." 

 The existence of the instructions was confirmed by Israeli President Isaac Herzog during an interview with Sky News on Sunday. He said the instructions originated from an Al Qaeda design for chemical weapons dating back to 2003. 

 "It's Al Qaeda material. Official Al Qaeda material. We are dealing with ISIS, Al Qaeda and Hamas," President Herzog said. "This is how shocking the situation is where we're looking at the instructions that are given on how to operate and how to create a kind of non-professional chemical weapon with cyanide," he added. -- ANI
