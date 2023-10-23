We failed at many levels: Israel on Hamas strike





"There is no question that Israel failed here on many levels. The intelligence spheres, the military spheres, and many others," he said.





While speaking to ANI, the IDF Major, deployed in a Kibbutz in the South of Israel where the massacre happened, emphasised that the failure of security structures needs independent inquiries for a thorough understanding and expressed a commitment to take these failures as lessons for future tasks.





The IDF Major said, "For us as a country, we will do the investigations, but not now. After a few months, we will tear open our hearts and our minds and investigate every single layer so that we get better and never allow this to happen again."





On Hamas' attack on Israel, IDF's Major Doron says, "I have never seen anyone face such slaughter. It's not human what they did here. I don't think we have seen anything like this except for maybe ISIS of the Holocaust. They came and killed babies, and mothers or took them as hostages. Even now, we don't know who is alive or dead..." -- ANI

