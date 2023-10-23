RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Wagh Bakri Tea ED dies of brain hemorrhage
October 23, 2023  15:25
image
Wagh Bakri Tea Group executive director Parag Desai died at a hospital here in Gujarat while being treated for severe brain injuries suffered after a fall, a senior company official said on Monday.

 Desai, 50, suffered severe brain haemorrhage after falling on a hard surface while going for a walk outside his residence on the evening of October 15, the official said. 

 "Desai fell and suffered a brain haemorrhage, and fainted. He was immediately shifted to a private hospital, and from there to another hospital where he underwent brain surgery. He was kept under observation, and breathed his last at around 7 pm on Sunday," said the company official who is close to the Desai family. 

 Another official said Desai suffered a fall while trying to escape from stray dogs when out on an evening walk. 

 Desai was one of the two executive directors on the board of the Ahmedabad-based tea group, the other being Paras Desai. Parag Desai was the son of Managing Director Rasesh Desai. He had done his MBA from Long Island University in the USA. He spearheaded sales, marketing and export departments for the group and was an expert tea tester and evaluator.
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Box Office: Vijay's Leo Defeats Ganapath, Tiger
Box Office: Vijay's Leo Defeats Ganapath, Tiger

As many as five major films released last Friday, and four among these had a south connection.

Army clarifies aid to fallen Agniveer's family
Army clarifies aid to fallen Agniveer's family

The Army, stated that "in view of conflicting messages on social media regarding financial assistance to the Next of Kin of the deceased, it was important to clarify that emoluments due to the Next of Kin were governed by the relevant...

Rani, Kajol, Sushmita Celebrate Durga Pooja
Rani, Kajol, Sushmita Celebrate Durga Pooja

Film folk arrived at the North Bombay Sarbojanin Durga Puja in Mumbai to celebrate the festival with prayers, fashion, dance and bhog.

Kuldeep is India's secret weapon: What sets him apart?
Kuldeep is India's secret weapon: What sets him apart?

What stands out for Kuldeep 2.0 is his aggressive approach.

Guess Who Won The Best Fielder Prize?
Guess Who Won The Best Fielder Prize?

Shreyas Iyer, for his brilliance in the field during the game against New Zealand.

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances