Wagh Bakri Tea ED dies of brain hemorrhage





Desai, 50, suffered severe brain haemorrhage after falling on a hard surface while going for a walk outside his residence on the evening of October 15, the official said.





"Desai fell and suffered a brain haemorrhage, and fainted. He was immediately shifted to a private hospital, and from there to another hospital where he underwent brain surgery. He was kept under observation, and breathed his last at around 7 pm on Sunday," said the company official who is close to the Desai family.





Another official said Desai suffered a fall while trying to escape from stray dogs when out on an evening walk.





Desai was one of the two executive directors on the board of the Ahmedabad-based tea group, the other being Paras Desai. Parag Desai was the son of Managing Director Rasesh Desai. He had done his MBA from Long Island University in the USA. He spearheaded sales, marketing and export departments for the group and was an expert tea tester and evaluator.

Wagh Bakri Tea Group executive director Parag Desai died at a hospital here in Gujarat while being treated for severe brain injuries suffered after a fall, a senior company official said on Monday.