UN says 100 trucks of aid needed in Gaza per day

Aid deliveries into Gaza have not included fuel, says the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs.





UNRWA says that fuel reserves will be depleted within a couple of days.





Without fuel, there will be no humanitarian assistance," warns Philippe Lazzarini, UNRWA Commissioner General.





The volume of goods that entered is equivalent to about four per cent of the daily average of imports into Gaza prior to the hostilities, and a fraction of what is needed after 13 days of complete siege. The UN Under-Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs and Emergency Relief Coordinator indicated that it is imperative to increase the access of aid to at least 100 trucks per day.