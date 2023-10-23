Third humanitarian aid convoy enters Gaza amid war





Gaza, home to over 2 million civilians, faces the ongoing threat of severe dehydration and starvation due to Israel's persistent bombardment and complete blockade.





Over the weekend, on Saturday and Sunday, a total of 34 trucks transported much-needed supplies, including food, water, medications, and medical equipment from Egypt to Gaza via the same crossing.





The convoy on Sunday underwent additional security inspections, as confirmed by a security official speaking to CNN.





Despite these efforts, human rights organisations have expressed concerns that insufficient aid has reached the Palestinian enclave.





UN experts declared Israel's actions in Gaza to be tantamount to crimes against humanity on Thursday.





With Israel's border crossings closed to Gaza, the Rafah crossing connecting Egypt and Gaza remains the only viable route for delivering aid to the Palestinian enclave, CNN reported. -- ANI

A third fleet of vehicles carrying essential aid made its way into Gaza through the Rafah crossing with Egypt, as reported by CNN.