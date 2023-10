'She called to say goodbye'

Karina called, at about 6.30 am, first her sister Sasha and then her parents in Jerusalem, where they live, and told them that the base was being raided and bombed by terrorists and, "She said she was calling to say goodbye," Sasha tells Rediff.com's Vaihayasi Pande Daniel.





Read the story here.

'We could hear from the phone the bombing and the shooting and the Arab screaming.'