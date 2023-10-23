'She called to say goodbye'October 23, 2023 12:12
Karina Ariev
'We could hear from the phone the bombing and the shooting and the Arab screaming.'
Karina called, at about 6.30 am, first her sister Sasha and then her parents in Jerusalem, where they live, and told them that the base was being raided and bombed by terrorists and, "She said she was calling to say goodbye," Sasha tells Rediff.com's Vaihayasi Pande Daniel.
Read the story here.
TOP STORIES
Output of a third of manufacturing segments in Aug less than base year
Despite high headline numbers, the output of one-third of the segments in the manufacturing sector in August stood below even that in the same month in 2011-12, when the new index of industrial production (IIP) series started. This is...