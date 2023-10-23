RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Priyanka Gandhi to address rally in Rajasthan's Jhunjhunu on Wednesday
October 23, 2023  20:14
Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra will address a public rally in Jhunjhunu district on October 25 -- her second appearance within a week in poll-bound Rajasthan. 

AICC general secretary Priyanka Gandhi will unveil the statue of former Union minister Sisram Ola in Chirawa, Jhunjhunu and then she will address a public meeting, PCC general secretary Swarnim Chaturvedi said. 

Chief minister Ashok Gehlot, PCC chief Govind Singh Dotasra, and former deputy CM Sachin Pilot will be attending the programme. Sisram Ola's son Brijendra Singh Ola, who is MLA from Jhunjhunu seat, is transport minister in the Ashok Gehlot government. 

The party has declared Brijendra Singh Ola as the party candidate from Jhunjhunu seat for the Assembly election. 

Polling in all 200 assembly constituencies of the state will take place on November 25 and results will be declared on December 3. -- PTI
