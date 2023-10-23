Mourners gather for Agniveer Gawate's funeral





Gawate Akshay Laxman, an operator, lost his life in the line of duty amid the treacherous terrains of the Siachen glacier on Sunday.





He is the first Agniveer to have laid down his life in operations.





His mortal remains are being brought to his residence today.





Agniveer Laxman's father, Laxman Gawate told ANI, "After getting a B.Com degree, he wanted to join the Army. I last spoke to him on October 20. He had asked me if I was keeping well and if his brother and other family members were doing fine."





The Indian Army on Sunday paid tribute to Agniveer Gawate Akshay Laxman. The Indian Army's Fire and Fury Corps offered its deepest condolences to the bereaved family.





Expressing support for the bereaved family of Agniveer Gawate Akshay Laxman, the Indian Army on Sunday sought to clear the air on compensation to the next of kin, saying that the same is "governed by the relevant terms & conditions of service of the soldier".





The Additional Directorate General of Public Information (ADG PI), IHQ of MoD (Army) posted from its X handle, "#Agniveer (Operator) Gawate Akshay Laxman laid down his life in the line of duty in #Siachen. #IndianArmy stands firm with the bereaved family in this hour of grief."





People have started to gather at the residence of Agniveer Gawate Akshay Laxman in Pimpalgaon Sarai village of Buldhana district.