RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Man shot dead in UP's Ghaziabad; village head, 9 others booked
October 23, 2023  21:48
image
A 40-year-old man was shot dead by people known to him in Ghaziabad in Mahmoodpur village under Teela Mor Police Station, the police said on Monday.               

Pramod Kasana was killed Sunday night when he went out to feed some dogs.               

Nine people, including the village head, have been booked in the matter, said the police.              

The police outpost in-charge Pradeep Kumar has been suspended for dereliction of duty.              

"Some suspects have been detained by police for interrogation and all the assailants will be nabbed soon," police commissioner Ajay Kumar Mishra said.              

An FIR was filed against Kapil, the head of the village, Jitendra, Sonu, Hariom, Sheetal, Dharmpal, Anand, Dharamvir, Anand and one unknown person at the complaint of Kasana's younger brother Vinod.               

In his complaint, Vinod said his brother was on his way to feed the dogs, when some people who lay in his wait opened fire at him, killing him on the spot. 

Seven rounds were fired in the incident and it is not known how many of them hit Kasana, said the police.              

Locals, inquired by police, said Kapil had earlier threatened to kill Kasana and his family members.              

A complaint filed with police in the matter was not taken seriously, they alleged. -- PTI  
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

20 killed, several hurt as goods, passenger trains collide in Bangladesh
20 killed, several hurt as goods, passenger trains collide in Bangladesh

Fire service officials on the spot said three passenger carriages were upturned and feared many people were trapped under the dilapidated wagons though some 100 passengers were rescued with wounds and rushed to different health facilities.

SMAT: Delhi crush Tamil Nadu; Jaiswal stars for Mumbai
SMAT: Delhi crush Tamil Nadu; Jaiswal stars for Mumbai

Bengal too good for Uttarakhand

South Africa ready to rectify record against Bangladesh
South Africa ready to rectify record against Bangladesh

Markram added that Heinrich Klaasen, who scored a blistering 109 from 67 balls in the win over England, was working hard to be back up to speed after looking spent while batting in hot and humid conditions in Mumbai.

Chandrashekhar goes back in time to Bishan Bedi's best spell
Chandrashekhar goes back in time to Bishan Bedi's best spell

'He was a terrific bowler. His use of crease and angles were just stunning. Batsmen often were made nervous by the prospect of facing him, he had just about every trick up his sleeve, not to mention his flight'

BJP, Congress camps in MP rocked by leaders' protests over ticket denial
BJP, Congress camps in MP rocked by leaders' protests over ticket denial

On Monday, former state health minister Rustam Singh quit the Bharatiya Janata Party after being denied a ticket from Morena and joined the Bahujan Samaj Party, which has fielded his son from the seat.

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances