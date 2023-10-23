Man shot dead in UP's Ghaziabad; village head, 9 others booked





Pramod Kasana was killed Sunday night when he went out to feed some dogs.





Nine people, including the village head, have been booked in the matter, said the police.





The police outpost in-charge Pradeep Kumar has been suspended for dereliction of duty.





"Some suspects have been detained by police for interrogation and all the assailants will be nabbed soon," police commissioner Ajay Kumar Mishra said.





An FIR was filed against Kapil, the head of the village, Jitendra, Sonu, Hariom, Sheetal, Dharmpal, Anand, Dharamvir, Anand and one unknown person at the complaint of Kasana's younger brother Vinod.





In his complaint, Vinod said his brother was on his way to feed the dogs, when some people who lay in his wait opened fire at him, killing him on the spot.





Seven rounds were fired in the incident and it is not known how many of them hit Kasana, said the police.





Locals, inquired by police, said Kapil had earlier threatened to kill Kasana and his family members.





A complaint filed with police in the matter was not taken seriously, they alleged. -- PTI

