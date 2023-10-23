Madhya Pradesh ex-home minister in ICU after he suffers heart attack





The 71-year-old leader, aspiring to contest the next month's assembly elections, was denied a ticket by the BJP which released its fifth list of candidates on Saturday.





"Gupta is under observation in the ICU after placement of a stent. He is better now," Gupta's nephew Ashish Agrawal told PTI from the hospital where the ex-minister is undergoing treatment.





He said Gupta experienced severe pain in his chest at a 'Kanya Bhoj' programme organised by the BJP in a civic ward at around 2:30 pm.





A staffer at the private hospital where Gupta is admitted said he was rushed to the facility at 3 pm.





She said three doctors are monitoring Gupta's health.





A day earlier, Gupta's supporters had protested in front of Madhya Pradesh BJP president VD Sharma after he was denied a ticket from the Bhopal South-West assembly segment in the party's fifth list released on Saturday.





They demanded that the official nominee of the party, Bhagwan Das Sabnani, be replaced. -- PTI

