Madhya Pradesh ex-home minister in ICU after he suffers heart attack
October 23, 2023  18:09
image
Former Madhya Pradesh home minister and senior Bharatiya Janata Party leader Umashankar Gupta suffered a heart attack on Monday and was admitted to a hospital in Bhopal, his relative said. 

The 71-year-old leader, aspiring to contest the next month's assembly elections, was denied a ticket by the BJP which released its fifth list of candidates on Saturday. 

"Gupta is under observation in the ICU after placement of a stent. He is better now," Gupta's nephew Ashish Agrawal told PTI from the hospital where the ex-minister is undergoing treatment. 

He said Gupta experienced severe pain in his chest at a 'Kanya Bhoj' programme organised by the BJP in a civic ward at around 2:30 pm. 

A staffer at the private hospital where Gupta is admitted said he was rushed to the facility at 3 pm. 

She said three doctors are monitoring Gupta's health. 

A day earlier, Gupta's supporters had protested in front of Madhya Pradesh BJP president VD Sharma after he was denied a ticket from the Bhopal South-West assembly segment in the party's fifth list released on Saturday. 

They demanded that the official nominee of the party, Bhagwan Das Sabnani, be replaced. -- PTI
