RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
JNU, Jamia, DU students protest Israeli bombings
October 23, 2023  16:20
A protester holds up a Palestinian flag to express solidarity with Gazans in NYC. Reuters/Eduardo Munoz
A protester holds up a Palestinian flag to express solidarity with Gazans in NYC. Reuters/Eduardo Munoz
Police on Monday detained some students as they tried to hold a protest near the Israeli embassy in New Delhi in support of Palestine, officials said. Scores of students from JNU, Jamia Millia Islamia and Delhi University had gathered to take part in the protest. 

Police had erected barricades to stop them from reaching the embassy at Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Road. When some of the students tried to march towards the embassy, they were detained as they did not have the required permission to hold the protest, said a police officer, adding that "no one was allowed to violate law and order".

 The students were protesting in support of Palestine and trying to reach the Israeli embassy when the police action took place, the officials said. All India Students Association (AISA) Delhi unit president Abhigyan said several students were detained and taken to a police station. PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Para Asian Games: Indians shine with 4 golds on Day 1
Para Asian Games: Indians shine with 4 golds on Day 1

India swept all the three medals in men's high jump T63 and men's club throw F51 events

There is only one victim in this case, and it is Israel
There is only one victim in this case, and it is Israel

There is only one perpetrator, Hamas. It is a terrorist organisation. It is obscene to argue that until the Palestinian question is solved, anybody has the right to use terrorism as an instrument of policy, argues Shekhar Gupta.

Net FDI in India down to $3 billion in April-August
Net FDI in India down to $3 billion in April-August

Net foreign direct investment (FDI) in India, inflows minus outflows, declined sharply in April-August this year to $2.99 billion from $18.03 billion in the same period last year on moderation in global activities and a rise in...

Hamas terrorists had instructions on making chemical weapons
Hamas terrorists had instructions on making chemical weapons

Israeli President Isaac Herzog said the instructions originated from an Al Qaeda design for chemical weapons dating back to 2003.

US Ambassador Performs Dhunuchi Naach
US Ambassador Performs Dhunuchi Naach

'I had an incredible time pandal hopping in CR Park Delhi, participating in the cultural festivities and of course, tasting some amazing Pujo food!'

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances