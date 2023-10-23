RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Israel says Hamas has 222 hostages
October 23, 2023  14:31
A boy reacts at his brother's funeral, killed by Hamas gunmen. Tomer Appelbaum/Reuters
A boy reacts at his brother's funeral, killed by Hamas gunmen. Tomer Appelbaum/Reuters
Israel's military says the number of hostages in Gaza is 222, higher than previously estimated. Hamas had claimed 13 hostages had died as a result of Israeli airstrikes.

Several world leaders on Sunday spoke about the was between Israel and Hamas, reiterating their support for Israel and its right to defend itself against terrorism and called for adherence to humanitarian law, including the protection of civilians. 

 US President Joe Biden, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau of Canada, President Emmanuel Macron of France, Chancellor Olaf Scholz of Germany, Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni of Italy and Prime Minister Rishi Sunak of the United Kingdom also welcomed the release of two hostages and called for the immediate release of all remaining hostages. 
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Box Office: Vijay's Leo Defeats Ganapath, Tiger
Box Office: Vijay's Leo Defeats Ganapath, Tiger

As many as five major films released last Friday, and four among these had a south connection.

Army clarifies aid to fallen Agniveer's family
Army clarifies aid to fallen Agniveer's family

The Army, stated that "in view of conflicting messages on social media regarding financial assistance to the Next of Kin of the deceased, it was important to clarify that emoluments due to the Next of Kin were governed by the relevant...

Rani, Kajol, Sushmita Celebrate Durga Pooja
Rani, Kajol, Sushmita Celebrate Durga Pooja

Film folk arrived at the North Bombay Sarbojanin Durga Puja in Mumbai to celebrate the festival with prayers, fashion, dance and bhog.

Kuldeep is India's secret weapon: What sets him apart?
Kuldeep is India's secret weapon: What sets him apart?

What stands out for Kuldeep 2.0 is his aggressive approach.

Guess Who Won The Best Fielder Prize?
Guess Who Won The Best Fielder Prize?

Shreyas Iyer, for his brilliance in the field during the game against New Zealand.

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances