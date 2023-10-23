Israel says Hamas has 222 hostages





Several world leaders on Sunday spoke about the was between Israel and Hamas, reiterating their support for Israel and its right to defend itself against terrorism and called for adherence to humanitarian law, including the protection of civilians.





US President Joe Biden, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau of Canada, President Emmanuel Macron of France, Chancellor Olaf Scholz of Germany, Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni of Italy and Prime Minister Rishi Sunak of the United Kingdom also welcomed the release of two hostages and called for the immediate release of all remaining hostages.

Israel's military says the number of hostages in Gaza is 222, higher than previously estimated. Hamas had claimed 13 hostages had died as a result of Israeli airstrikes.