Israel flag stickers pasted on Pune roads





According to the police, some people allegedly pasted stickers of the Israel flag on roads in Kondhwa, Bhawani Peth, Nana Peth and Pune cantonment areas with the intention of disturbing social harmony and disrespect late Friday night, against the backdrop of the Hamas-Israel conflict.





The cases have been registered under Indian Penal Code Section 153 (wantonly giving provocation with intent to cause a riot if rioting be committed if not committed) with Samarth, Khadak, Lashkar and Kondhwa police stations, the officials said.





"Some people pasted Israel flag stickers on roads in the jurisdiction of Samarth and Khadak police stations. We have registered two offences against five people," Deputy Commissioner of Police (Zone I) Sandeep Singh Gill said.





An offence was also registered against four people for the alleged act with Lashkar police station, DCP (Zone II) Smartana Patil said. Besides, a case was registered against unidentified persons with Kondhwa police station, another official said. PTI

