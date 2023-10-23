RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Incubators in Gaza running out of generator fuel
October 23, 2023  13:40
Residential buildings destroyed in Israeli strikes. Shadi Tabatibi/Reuters
The UN humanitarian agency said the 20 trucks that entered Saturday amounted to 4 per cent of an average day's imports before the war and a fraction of what is needed after 13 days of complete siege. 

 The Israeli military said the humanitarian situation was under control, even as the UN called for 100 trucks a day to enter. 

 Israel has not allowed any fuel to enter Gaza, where there has been a full power blackout for more than a week and where hospitals say they are scrounging for generator fuel in order to keep operating life-saving medical equipment and incubators for premature babies. 

The World Health Organisation said seven hospitals in northern Gaza have been forced to shut down due to damage from strikes, lack of power and supplies, or Israeli evacuation orders. The lack of fuel has also crippled water and sanitation systems. Hundreds of thousands of Palestinians sheltering in UN-run schools and tent camps are running low on food and are drinking dirty water.
