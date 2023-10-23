RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Gaza hospital running out of shrouds for dead
October 23, 2023  11:26
The funeral of the Al-Astal family killed in Israeli strikes. Ibraheem Abu Mustafa/Reuters
At the Al-Aqsa Martyrs hospital in central Gaza, they are running out of material to cover the dead with, reports the BBC.

The bodies are stacked in a courtyard outside, prayers are said, and relatives collapse to the floor wailing in grief.

Inside the hospital, doctors battle to patch up the walking wounded and save the gravely injured - but stores of medicine and supplies are dwindling by the day.

Overnight strikes across the Gaza Strip have led to "large numbers" of deaths and injuries, according to a statement from the Palestinian interior ministry in Gaza.
