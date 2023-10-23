Gaza hospital running out of shrouds for dead





The bodies are stacked in a courtyard outside, prayers are said, and relatives collapse to the floor wailing in grief.





Inside the hospital, doctors battle to patch up the walking wounded and save the gravely injured - but stores of medicine and supplies are dwindling by the day.





Overnight strikes across the Gaza Strip have led to "large numbers" of deaths and injuries, according to a statement from the Palestinian interior ministry in Gaza.

At the Al-Aqsa Martyrs hospital in central Gaza, they are running out of material to cover the dead with, reports the BBC.