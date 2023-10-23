RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Former India captain Bishan Singh Bedi dies
October 23, 2023  16:12
Former India cricket captain Bishan Singh Bedi dies. He was 77 years old.

The legendary spinner played 67 Tests for India between 1967 and 1979 and picked 266 wickets. He also took seven wickets in 10 One-Day Internationals.

Born in Amritsar in 1946, Bedi played 67 Tests for India and took 266 wickets with 14 five wicket hauls and one 10-wicket haul. He was the part of Indian cricket's golden quartet of spinners, others being Erapalli Prasanna, Bhagwat Chadrasekhar and Srinivas Venkataraghavan, who formed the core of India's bowling unit for more than a decade between 1966 and 1978. 

 Bedi was briefly the manager of the Indian cricket team in 1990 during tours of New Zealand and England.
