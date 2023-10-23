RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Drugs worth Rs 37 cr seized near Mumbai; 7 held
October 23, 2023  21:36
File image
File image
The police have seized mephedrone worth Rs 36.9 crore and arrested seven persons in an operation spanning over the last five days, involving a raid at a drug manufacturing unit at a farmhouse in Maharashtra's Palghar district, an official said on Monday. 

The police have recovered 18,453.7 gm of the banned drug, of which 18,100 gm was seized during the raid at the manufacturing unit and lab operated from a farmhouse in Mokhada on Sunday, deputy commissioner of police (crime) MBVV police Avinash Ambure told reporters. 

Liquid and powder raw materials worth Rs 2.73 lakh, chemicals worth Rs 2.59 lakh, besides vehicles, two country-made pistols, four magazines, and 14 cartridges were seized from seven accused, he said. 

Based on a tip-off, the police had on October 18 raided a hotel and arrested Sunny Bharat Salekar, Vishal Godse, Deepak Dubey, and Shahbaz E and seized 251.7 gm of mephedrone, some firearms and cash, the official said. 

These arrests led the police to Tanvir Nissar Ahmed Choudhary, who was apprehended with 102 gm of the contraband on Saturday and another accused Gautam Gunagar Ghosh who was also arrested on the same day, he said. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

20 killed, several hurt as goods, passenger trains collide in Bangladesh
20 killed, several hurt as goods, passenger trains collide in Bangladesh

Fire service officials on the spot said three passenger carriages were upturned and feared many people were trapped under the dilapidated wagons though some 100 passengers were rescued with wounds and rushed to different health facilities.

SMAT: Delhi crush Tamil Nadu; Jaiswal stars for Mumbai
SMAT: Delhi crush Tamil Nadu; Jaiswal stars for Mumbai

Bengal too good for Uttarakhand

South Africa ready to rectify record against Bangladesh
South Africa ready to rectify record against Bangladesh

Markram added that Heinrich Klaasen, who scored a blistering 109 from 67 balls in the win over England, was working hard to be back up to speed after looking spent while batting in hot and humid conditions in Mumbai.

Chandrashekhar goes back in time to Bishan Bedi's best spell
Chandrashekhar goes back in time to Bishan Bedi's best spell

'He was a terrific bowler. His use of crease and angles were just stunning. Batsmen often were made nervous by the prospect of facing him, he had just about every trick up his sleeve, not to mention his flight'

BJP, Congress camps in MP rocked by leaders' protests over ticket denial
BJP, Congress camps in MP rocked by leaders' protests over ticket denial

On Monday, former state health minister Rustam Singh quit the Bharatiya Janata Party after being denied a ticket from Morena and joined the Bahujan Samaj Party, which has fielded his son from the seat.

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances