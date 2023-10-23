Delhi's air quality 'very poor', AQI at 306

The overall air quality in the national capital on Monday morning was recorded in the 'Very Poor category', with the Air Quality Index (AQI) at 306 against 302 recorded on Sunday afternoon, as per SAFAR-India.

A cyclist at Indian Gate, Sanjay Chaudhary, while talking to ANI, said "The situation is not good at all".

"I think pollution levels have been rising in Delhi for the past 10-12 days. We can feel it in our eyes today. The smog is dense...I think the situation is not good at all. We, the cyclists, carry masks and bandanas with us, but I don't think there is any alternative, and if you have to be on the road, you have to face it," Sanjay Chaudhary said.

Another cyclist at Indian Gate, Rahul Kundra, said, "Right now, we can feel the pollution a little as we cycle every day...It will increase a little...that will become visible too. At that time, we stop cycling and go for an alternative..."

The overall air quality in the National Capital deteriorated from the 'poor' category to the 'very poor' category, with the Air Quality Index at 302 on Sunday afternoon, as per data from SAFAR-India.

On Sunday morning, the overall air quality was recorded in the 'poor category' with an AQI of 266 against 173 recorded on Saturday.

According to the latest data from the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting and Research (SAFAR), the air quality around Delhi University was recorded at 330 (very poor) at noon, while IGI Terminal T3 in New Delhi was at 313 against 276 in the Sunday morning hours.