Dalit woman gang raped in Rajasthan village, 5 booked





Didwana circle officer Dharam Chand Poonia said though the incident happened in August, a case in the matter was filed only Sunday.





The case was registered against five people under section 376 (D) (gang rape) of the Indian Penal Code and sections of SC/ST Act.





Kishore Mali, Ramdev Thalod, and Tejpal have been taken into custody, while a hunt is on for the two accused still absconding, Poonia said.





The victim was presented in a court on Monday where her statement was recorded, he said. -- PTI

