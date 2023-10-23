RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Cop loses service weapon after placing it on roof of car in Nagpur; probe on
October 23, 2023  17:46
A senior inspector of the Nagpur police misplaced his service revolver after he kept it on the roof of his four-wheeler and drove for several kilometres, an official said on Monday.                 

Senior inspector Ashok Koli of Kapil Nagar police station placed the weapon on the roof of his personal car while removing something from the vehicle on Sunday afternoon, the official said.                   

Koli then forgot about the weapon and drove the car for several kilometres before realising that it was missing, he said, adding that the revolver could not be found despite extensive search.                 

The officer reported the matter to his superiors and lodged a complaint at Beltarodi police station, the official said.                 

The police have examined CCTV footage from the area and attempts are on to trace the missing service weapon, he added. -- PTI
