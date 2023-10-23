Congress leader hacked to death by 6 men in K'taka

Congress leader hacked to death by 6 men in K'takaOctober 23, 2023 20:44
A Congress leader was hacked to death allegedly by a group of six men on the outskirts of Srinivasapura in this district on Monday, police sources said.
The incident took place when Srinivas (known as Councillor Srinivas), a former Kolar zilla panchayat president, had gone to inspect an under-construction bar.
The 62-year-old was immediately rushed to a private hospital, but he succumbed to his injuries there, police sources said.
The motive for the murder is not known immediately.
Srinivas is considered to be close to Home Minister G Parmeshwara and is a close aide of former Karnataka assembly Speaker K R Ramesh Kumar.
Both Parameshwara and Kumar visited the hospital and also met his family. -- PTI
