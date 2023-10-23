Congress leader hacked to death by 6 men in K'taka





The incident took place when Srinivas (known as Councillor Srinivas), a former Kolar zilla panchayat president, had gone to inspect an under-construction bar.





The 62-year-old was immediately rushed to a private hospital, but he succumbed to his injuries there, police sources said.





The motive for the murder is not known immediately.





Srinivas is considered to be close to Home Minister G Parmeshwara and is a close aide of former Karnataka assembly Speaker K R Ramesh Kumar.





Both Parameshwara and Kumar visited the hospital and also met his family. -- PTI

