Cong MLA's car attacked in Raj, shown black flags
October 23, 2023  19:09
Congress MLA Danish Abrar
Congress MLA Danish Abrar was shown black flags by a group of people and his vehicle pelted with stones in Sawai Madhopur district on Monday. 

Abrar is the sitting MLA from the Sawai Madhopur seat and the party has declared him its candidate from this seat for the upcoming election despite protests against him. 

The incident took place on Malarna Chaud bypass when Abrar was travelling with his mother and other family members. 

The group stopped his car and showed Abrar black flags. Some of them also pelted stones at the vehicle damaging its window panes. Abrar said "anti-social" elements were behind the attack. 

The police said some of the accused have been identified and they would be caught soon. 

Danish Abrar has been facing stiff resistance in Sawai Madhopur and Jaipur from some of his own party members, who have opposed his candidature. -- PTI
