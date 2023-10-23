RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


CISF takes over security of Kot Bhalwal jail in Jammu
October 23, 2023  19:31
image
The Central Industrial Security Force, one of the armed police forces under the Union ministry of home affairs, has taken over the security of Kot Bhalwal jail in Jammu -- a high-security Central jail in the Union Territory housing over 900 prisoners that included some foreign nationals. 

The security of the high-security Central jail was handed over to the CISF from the Central Reserve Police Force on October 20 and nearly 260 odd personnel of the force headed by a deputy commandant rank officer are deployed to provide inner as well as outer security cover at the jail. 

For years, the security of the jail was in the hands of the CRPF, another Central armed police force under the MHA. 

ANI on October 18 had reported that the security of the Central jail would be taken over by the CISF by last week. 

On October 13, the MHA issued an order to the CISF to take over the security of Kot Bhalwal jail from the CRPF. 

This is the second prison of Jammu and Kashmir to be secured by the CISF--a paramilitary force with current strength of nearly 1.75 lakh personnel. 

On October 3, the CISF also took over the security of Srinagar jail from the CRPF following an MHA order issued to the force on September 22 this year. 

"The CISF took over the security of Kot Bhalwal jail from the CRPF on October 20," CISF deputy inspector general (operations) Shrikant Kishore said. -- ANI
