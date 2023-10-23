BSE Sensex top losers today





In a broad-based sell-off, the 30-share BSE Sensex plunged 825.74 points or 1.26 per cent to settle at 64,571.88.





A total of 3,196 firms declined, while 638 advanced and 156 remained unchanged on the BSE.





The Nifty fell 260.90 points or 1.34 per cent to 19,281.75.





Among the Sensex firms, JSW Steel, Tata Motors, Tata Steel, Tata Consultancy Services, NTPC, Wipro, HCL Technologies, State Bank of India, Larsen & Toubro, UltraTech Cement, IndusInd Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Power Grid and Reliance Industries Limited were the major laggards.

Benchmark equity indices Sensex and Nifty plunged more than 1 per cent on Monday, falling for the fourth day running, amid weak trends in global markets in view of heightened tensions in the Middle East.