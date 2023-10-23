RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
BSE Sensex top losers today
October 23, 2023  18:27
image
Benchmark equity indices Sensex and Nifty plunged more than 1 per cent on Monday, falling for the fourth day running, amid weak trends in global markets in view of heightened tensions in the Middle East. 

In a broad-based sell-off, the 30-share BSE Sensex plunged 825.74 points or 1.26 per cent to settle at 64,571.88. 

A total of 3,196 firms declined, while 638 advanced and 156 remained unchanged on the BSE. 

The Nifty fell 260.90 points or 1.34 per cent to 19,281.75. 

Among the Sensex firms, JSW Steel, Tata Motors, Tata Steel, Tata Consultancy Services, NTPC, Wipro, HCL Technologies, State Bank of India, Larsen & Toubro, UltraTech Cement, IndusInd Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Power Grid and Reliance Industries Limited were the major laggards.
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Bishan Singh Bedi passes away at 77
Bishan Singh Bedi passes away at 77

He was 77 years old and is survived by his wife Anju, son Angad and daughter Neha.

Durga Pujo In Kolkata: Magical, Unforgettable
Durga Pujo In Kolkata: Magical, Unforgettable

There's a lot more to the festival than just five days of celebration; that is something you can only experience when you live in Kolkata. And that's what every Bengali living outside the state misses, notes Chitrangada Datta Chaudhuri.

Sena factions get ready for yet another show of strength on Dussehra
Sena factions get ready for yet another show of strength on Dussehra

While Uddhav Thackeray will address his party's Dussehra rally at the sprawling Shivaji Park in Dadar, the traditional venue of the event where Bal Thackeray charged up his workers with his fiery oratory for more than four decades,...

Para Asian Games: Indians shine with 4 golds on Day 1
Para Asian Games: Indians shine with 4 golds on Day 1

India swept all the three medals in men's high jump T63 and men's club throw F51 events

Australia optimistic for Head to start World Cup against Netherlands
Australia optimistic for Head to start World Cup against Netherlands

Head, who fractured his left hand during Australia's South Africa tour last month, missed his team's first four matches at the World Cup in India.

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances