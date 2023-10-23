RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Biden calls Netanyahu on continuing aid to Gaza
October 23, 2023  09:41
Trucks carrying aid arrive in Gaza. Reuters/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa
US President Joe Biden held a telephonic conversation with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Monday, with both leaders affirming the need to ensure the continued flow of humanitarian aid and relief materials into Gaza.

The White House shared a statement saying that President Biden called up Netanyahu to discuss developments in Gaza and in the surrounding region. "The leaders affirmed that there will now be a continued flow of this critical assistance into Gaza," the White House statement said. 

 Meanwhile, President Biden welcomed the first two convoys of humanitarian assistance since Hamas's October 7 terrorist attack. According to the statement, the aid has crossed the border into Gaza and is being distributed to Palestinians in need.

 Moreover, Biden expressed appreciation for Israel's support in helping to accommodate the release of two American hostages. The Israel Defence Forces (IDF) confirmed on Saturday the release of two US citizens, who were being held hostage by Hamas.

 The two Americans released were identified as Judith Tai Raanan and her 17-year-old daughter, Natali Raanan, both from Chicago, according to CNN. 

 Their family members said they had been visiting relatives in Nahal Oz, a farming community in southern Israel, and were released on "humanitarian grounds" due to the mother's poor health.

 Moreover, the two leaders discussed ongoing efforts to further secure the release of all the remaining hostages, including US citizens, taken by Hamas. They also discussed the way to provide safe passage for US citizens and other civilians in Gaza who wish to depart, according to the statement. 

 "The President and the Prime Minister agreed to stay in close touch," the White House statement added. As Israel continued to pound Hamas in Gaza, at least 14 trucks laden with items for humanitarian relief entered the Strip through the Rafah crossing on Monday, CNN reported. These aid trucks were sponsored by the Egyptian Red Crescent and the United Nations. -- ANI
