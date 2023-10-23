RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
BEST bus driver gets 3 months in jail for 2021 accident
October 23, 2023  17:29
File image
File image
A court in Mumbai sentenced a BEST bus driver to three months in jail for injuring a cyclist in January 2021 in the metropolis' Pedder Road area after observing that someone driving a public transport vehicle in a negligent manner poses a serious risk to passengers as well as other road users. 

It also turned down his plea for leniency on the ground that it was his first offence in a 28-year career saying such a move "will send a wrong signal in the society". 

He was convicted under Indian Penal Code sections 279 (rash driving or riding on a public way) and 337 (causing hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others) by metropolitan magistrate Nadeem Patel of Girgaon court on October 21. 

The details of the order were made available on Monday. 

As per the prosecution, on January 2021, the bus being driven by the accused dashed against the handle of the cycle of the victim, who fell and sustained a simple injury. 

The accused's lawyer, while seeking leniency, said it was his first offence in a 28-year career with the civic run Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport Undertaking and that his entire family depended on him. 

The prosecution prayed for maximum punishment, of six months, saying the accused was driving a public vehicle and, therefore, was duty bound to do so diligently. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Para Asian Games: Indians shine with 4 golds on Day 1
Para Asian Games: Indians shine with 4 golds on Day 1

India swept all the three medals in men's high jump T63 and men's club throw F51 events

Will Ganapath's Sequel Get Released?
Will Ganapath's Sequel Get Released?

With Ganapath opening to shockingly low numbers at the box office, it is almost unlikely that the promised sequel will be released.

England makes quick change: Carse to replace injured Topley
England makes quick change: Carse to replace injured Topley

Carse joins an England team struggling at the ninth place on the table after just one win in four matches.

There is only one victim in this case, and it is Israel
There is only one victim in this case, and it is Israel

There is only one perpetrator, Hamas. It is a terrorist organisation. It is obscene to argue that until the Palestinian question is solved, anybody has the right to use terrorism as an instrument of policy, argues Shekhar Gupta.

Net FDI in India down to $3 billion in April-August
Net FDI in India down to $3 billion in April-August

Net foreign direct investment (FDI) in India, inflows minus outflows, declined sharply in April-August this year to $2.99 billion from $18.03 billion in the same period last year on moderation in global activities and a rise in...

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances