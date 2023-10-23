RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Army explains emoluments to be received by kin of martyred Agniveer
October 23, 2023  09:49
Army's Fire and Fury Corps carry the mortal remains of Agniveer Laxman
Expressing support for the bereaved family of Agniveer Gawate Akshay Laxman, the Indian Army on Sunday sought to clear the air on compensation to the next of kin, saying that the same is " governed by the relevant terms & conditions of service of the soldier". 

 Agniveer Laxman laid down his life in the line of duty in Siachen, the Army posted from its X handle on Sunday. 

 The Additional Directorate General of Public Information (ADG PI), IHQ of MoD (Army) posted from its X handle, "#Agniveer (Operator) Gawate Akshay Laxman laid down his life in the line of duty in #Siachen. #IndianArmy stands firm with the bereaved family in this hour of grief."

 ADG PI - Indian Army, stated further that "in view of conflicting messages on social media regarding financial assistance to the Next of Kin of the deceased, it was important to clarify that emoluments due to the Next of Kin were governed by the relevant terms and conditions of service of the soldier".

 "As per the terms of engagement of Agniveers, emoluments authorised to a deceased battle casualty will comprise : Non-contributory insurance sum, amounting to Rs 48 lakh. Seva Nidhi contributed by the Agniveer (30%), with equal matching contribution by the Govt, and interest thereon. Ex-gratia of Rs 44 lakh. Pay of balance tenure from date of death till completion of four years (more than Rs 13 lakh in the instant case). Contribution of Rs 8 lakh from the Armed Forces Battle Casualty Fund. Immediate financial assistance of Rs 30 thousand from Army Wives Welfare Association (AWWA)," the ADG PI wrote. -- ANI
