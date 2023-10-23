RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


20 killed, several hurt in Bangladesh train collisions
October 23, 2023  20:06
File image/Reuters
File image/Reuters
At least 20 people were killed and several others injured on Monday when a freight train hit a passenger train in Bangladesh's northeastern Kishoreganj district, officials said. 

The accident took place when the freight train headed towards Chattogram hit the rear coaches of the Dhaka-bound Egarosindur Godhuli Express around 3.30 pm (local time) in Bhairab area of Kishoreganj district, some 60 km of the capital Dhaka, Bhairab Railway police station duty officer Sirajul Islam told the media. 

"Twenty bodies have been recovered so far. We are extending our all possible support to the rescue operations," an official of the elite anti-crime Rapid Action Battalion told reporters. 

Fire service officials on the spot said three passenger carriages were upturned and feared many people were trapped under the dilapidated wagons though some 100 passengers were rescued with wounds and rushed to different health facilities. -- PTI
