17 Gazans killed in overnight Israeli strikes

17 Gazans killed in overnight Israeli strikesOctober 23, 2023 12:31
Aid trucks at the Egypt border. Stringer/Reuters
The Palestinian interior ministry says 17 people were killed and dozens injured by two separate Israeli strikes in northern Gaza.
One hit a house in Jabalia while another hit an apartment in the Al-Faluga neighbourhood this morning.
Another 10 were killed in Deir al-Balah in the central Gaza Strip, the ministry added. -- BBC
