17 Gazans killed in overnight Israeli strikes
October 23, 2023  12:31
Aid trucks at the Egypt border. Stringer/Reuters
The Palestinian interior ministry says 17 people were killed and dozens injured by two separate Israeli strikes in northern Gaza.

One hit a house in Jabalia while another hit an apartment in the Al-Faluga neighbourhood this morning.

Another 10 were killed in Deir al-Balah in the central Gaza Strip, the ministry added. -- BBC
