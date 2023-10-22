RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Western Railway's suburban local train uncouples in Mumbai; none hurt
October 22, 2023  14:19
File image
File image
A suburban train in Mumbai uncoupled on Sunday morning and no passenger was hurt in the incident, a Western Railway official said. 

A Borivali-bound slow train departed from Churchgate station and uncoupled at Marine Lines around 11.02 am, the Western Railway's chief public relations officer Sumit Thakur said. 

Three coaches from the rear end got separated from the rest of the train, he said. 

As per a statement from the Western Railway, the train had departed from Churchgate at 10.57 am for Borivali. 

The passengers were deboarded and the train was taken to a car shed, it said. 

Following the incident, slow trains bound for Dahanu were diverted and operated on the fast track, it was stated. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Tribal women protest against deployment of police commandos in Manipur town
Tribal women protest against deployment of police commandos in Manipur town

Women are on a sit-in at Chikim village, around 3 km from Tengnoupal district's Moreh, a Kuki majority town.

India sends medical aid among 38.5 tonnes of relief materials to Palestine
India sends medical aid among 38.5 tonnes of relief materials to Palestine

The consignments were sent in a C-17 transport aircraft of the Indian Air Force.

Near-term positives priced in for HDFC Asset Management Company stock
Near-term positives priced in for HDFC Asset Management Company stock

HDFC Asset Management Company (HDFC AMC) reported a healthy profit after tax (PAT) of Rs 430 crore for the July-September quarter (Q2) of financial year 2023-24 (FY24). It rose 20.2 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) and decreased 8.4 per...

Pakistan batters face Afghan spin test at Chepauk
Pakistan batters face Afghan spin test at Chepauk

A desperate Pakistan will be wary of a competent group of Afghanistan spinners' ability to strike hard on an often-gripping Chepauk pitch when the teams meet in the World Cup match in Chennai on Monday

FPIs pull out Rs 12,000 cr from equities in Oct so far
FPIs pull out Rs 12,000 cr from equities in Oct so far

Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) have withdrawn over Rs 12,000 crore from Indian equities this month so far, mainly due to a sustained rise in US bond yields and the uncertain environment resulting from the Israel-Hamas conflict....

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances