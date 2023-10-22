Western Railway's suburban local train uncouples in Mumbai; none hurt





A Borivali-bound slow train departed from Churchgate station and uncoupled at Marine Lines around 11.02 am, the Western Railway's chief public relations officer Sumit Thakur said.





Three coaches from the rear end got separated from the rest of the train, he said.





As per a statement from the Western Railway, the train had departed from Churchgate at 10.57 am for Borivali.





The passengers were deboarded and the train was taken to a car shed, it said.





Following the incident, slow trains bound for Dahanu were diverted and operated on the fast track, it was stated. -- PTI

