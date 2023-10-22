RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
US sending additional air defence systems to Middle East
October 22, 2023  09:56
Image only for representation
Image only for representation
The United States has decided to send a Terminal High Altitude Area Defence system as well as additional Patriot battalions to the Middle East to increase its force posture there following recent escalations by Iran and its proxy forces across the region, Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin said.

These steps will bolster regional deterrence efforts, increase force protection for US forces in the region, and assist in the defence of Israel, he said.

"Following detailed discussions with President Joe Biden on recent escalations by Iran and its proxy forces across the Middle East Region, today I directed a series of additional steps to further strengthen the Department of Defence posture in the region," Austin said.

The US is on alert for activity by Iran-backed groups amidst escalating tension in the Middle East amid the Israel-Hamas war.

"First, I redirected the movement of the USS Dwight D. Eisenhower Carrier Strike Group to the Central Command area of responsibility. This carrier strike group is in addition to the USS Gerald R. Ford Carrier Strike Group, which is currently operating in the Eastern Mediterranean Sea," Austin said.

It will further increase America's force posture and strengthen our capabilities and ability to respond to a range of contingencies.

The US has also activated the deployment of a Terminal High Altitude Area Defense (THAAD) battery as well as additional Patriot battalions to locations throughout the region to increase force protection for US forces, he added.

The Patriot is considered one of the most advanced US air defence systems. The THAAD is a highly effective, combat-proven defence against short, medium and intermediate-range ballistic missile threats.

US forces in the region come under repeated drone attacks in Iraq and Syria since the conflict between Israel and Hamas militants in Gaza broke out on October 7.

Finally, Austin said he has placed an additional number of forces to prepare to deploy orders as part of prudent contingency planning, to increase their readiness and ability to quickly respond as required.

He, however, did not mention the number of troops.

"I will continue to assess our force posture requirements in the region and consider deploying additional capabilities as necessary," he said.
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Israel to intensify Gaza bombing ahead of ground offensive
Israel to intensify Gaza bombing ahead of ground offensive

With an Israeli ground offensive in Gaza looming large, Israel has said it will step up its aerial strikes in the besieged Palestinian territory to create the 'best conditions' for troops to move in.

Verstappen beats Hamilton to Austin sprint race win
Verstappen beats Hamilton to Austin sprint race win

Red Bull's triple Formula One world champion Max Verstappen won a US Grand Prix sprint race from pole position on Saturday after an early challenge from Mercedes's Lewis Hamilton.

In Pictures - Arsenal rally to hold Chelsea; City, United win
In Pictures - Arsenal rally to hold Chelsea; City, United win

Images from the Premier League matches played on Saturday.

Israeli air strikes target mosque in West Bank
Israeli air strikes target mosque in West Bank

The Israel Defence Forces (IDF) on Sunday said that IDF and Israel Securities Authorities carried out an aerial strike at the Al-Ansar Mosque in Jenin, a city in West Bank.

The error that sealed England's fate!
The error that sealed England's fate!

Buttler left to rue toss decision in huge South Africa defeat

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances