RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Three Myanmarese nationals held in Manipur for stealing from burnt houses
October 22, 2023  21:28
image
The Manipur police on Sunday arrested three Myanmarese nationals from Moreh in Tamenglong district for stealing furniture and electrical items from houses that were burnt down when violence broke out in the state in May, officials said.             

The three have been identified as Aung Mae and Aung Aung of Tamu and Khamkhenthang Guite of Namphalong Sawbua II.             

"Three Myanmarese nationals were apprehended by a team of special commando, Manipur police while conducting foot patrolling in and around Moreh town around 9am today (Sunday)," Chief Minister N Biren Singh wrote on 'X'.             

"The trio is suspected of stealing furniture items/electric generators from the houses which were burnt down during the recent clashes. They were handed over to the Moreh Police Station for thorough verification," he said.             
The chief minister said this happened when some particular organisations were objecting and protesting against the deployment of state police and commandos at Moreh town.             

"It is apparent that these organisations do not want the presence of state forces in Moreh so that many of these Myanmarese can be brought into the country. The state government cannot keep silent on such an alarming issue of illegal migration," the CM said. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

India's humanitarian aid for Palestine reaches Egypt
India's humanitarian aid for Palestine reaches Egypt

The consignments were sent in a C-17 transport aircraft of the Indian Air Force.

World Cup PIX: Kohli keeps India on course for victory
World Cup PIX: Kohli keeps India on course for victory

Images from the World Cup 2023 league match between India and New Zealand at the HPCA Stadium in Dharamsala on Sunday.

World Cup: The secret behind Shami's 5-star show!
World Cup: The secret behind Shami's 5-star show!

'Shami always knew that he would be required at some point in time and for that he was always prepared.'

Will launch fast unto death if Maratha quota not granted by Tuesday: Jarange
Will launch fast unto death if Maratha quota not granted by Tuesday: Jarange

He also criticised the government over an advertisement published in some prominent newspapers listing the steps taken for the welfare of the Maratha community.

BJP's second candidate list for Telangana after Dassehra: Kishan Reddy
BJP's second candidate list for Telangana after Dassehra: Kishan Reddy

Three Lok Sabha MPs, including its former Telangana president Bandi Sanjay Kumar, figured on Sunday in the BJP's first list of 52 candidates.

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances