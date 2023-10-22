Three Myanmarese nationals held in Manipur for stealing from burnt houses





The three have been identified as Aung Mae and Aung Aung of Tamu and Khamkhenthang Guite of Namphalong Sawbua II.





"Three Myanmarese nationals were apprehended by a team of special commando, Manipur police while conducting foot patrolling in and around Moreh town around 9am today (Sunday)," Chief Minister N Biren Singh wrote on 'X'.





"The trio is suspected of stealing furniture items/electric generators from the houses which were burnt down during the recent clashes. They were handed over to the Moreh Police Station for thorough verification," he said.

The chief minister said this happened when some particular organisations were objecting and protesting against the deployment of state police and commandos at Moreh town.





"It is apparent that these organisations do not want the presence of state forces in Moreh so that many of these Myanmarese can be brought into the country. The state government cannot keep silent on such an alarming issue of illegal migration," the CM said. -- PTI

The Manipur police on Sunday arrested three Myanmarese nationals from Moreh in Tamenglong district for stealing furniture and electrical items from houses that were burnt down when violence broke out in the state in May, officials said.