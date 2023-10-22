T'gana MLA who made Prophet slur gets BJP ticket

T'gana MLA who made Prophet slur gets BJP ticketOctober 22, 2023 13:36
Three Lok Sabha MPs, including its former Telangana president Bandi Sanjay Kumar, figured on Sunday in the Bharatiya Janata Party's first list of 52 candidates for the November 30 state assembly polls.
The BJP has also given ticket to its firebrand Hindutva leader T Raja Singh from his Goshamahal seat after revoking his suspension, effected last year for alleged insulting remarks towards Prophet Mohammad.
Its election committee head Etela Rajender has been fielded from Huzurabad, a seat the former BRS leader represents in the outgoing assembly.
Kumar has been fielded from Karimnagar and two other MPs, Soyam Bapu Rao and Dharmapuri Arvind, from Boath and Koratla. -- PTI
