RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
SP's Azam Khan, son shifted to different jails in UP
October 22, 2023  13:10
SP leader Azam Khan being shifted to Sitapur jail in UP/ANI
SP leader Azam Khan being shifted to Sitapur jail in UP/ANI
Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan and his son Abdullah Azam were moved to different jails early Sunday, officials said. 

A Rampur court on Wednesday convicted Khan, his wife Tazeen Fatima and son in a 2019 fake birth certificate case, and sentenced them to seven years in jail. 

They were lodged at Rampur district jail. 

Khan has been shifted to Sitapur district jail, and his son was taken to Hardoi district jail, they said. 

Director general of prisons SN Sabat said that the father-son duo was taken to the jails in separate police vehicles with adequate security cover. 

Both of them stepped out of Rampur jail at around 4:40 am and reached their destinations at around 9 am, officials said. 

While leaving Rampur jail, Khan told reporters that "anything" could happen to him and his son and they could be killed in an encounter. 

When police personnel asked Khan to sit in the middle of the rear seat of the SUV in which he was being taken to Sitapur jail, the SP leader urged them to let him take the window seat. 

"I will not be able to sit in the middle," Khan was heard telling police citing back-related problems. 

The personnel obliged. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Tribal women protest against deployment of police commandos in Manipur town
Tribal women protest against deployment of police commandos in Manipur town

Women are on a sit-in at Chikim village, around 3 km from Tengnoupal district's Moreh, a Kuki majority town.

India sends medical aid among 38.5 tonnes of relief materials to Palestine
India sends medical aid among 38.5 tonnes of relief materials to Palestine

The consignments were sent in a C-17 transport aircraft of the Indian Air Force.

Near-term positives priced in for HDFC Asset Management Company stock
Near-term positives priced in for HDFC Asset Management Company stock

HDFC Asset Management Company (HDFC AMC) reported a healthy profit after tax (PAT) of Rs 430 crore for the July-September quarter (Q2) of financial year 2023-24 (FY24). It rose 20.2 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) and decreased 8.4 per...

Pakistan batters face Afghan spin test at Chepauk
Pakistan batters face Afghan spin test at Chepauk

A desperate Pakistan will be wary of a competent group of Afghanistan spinners' ability to strike hard on an often-gripping Chepauk pitch when the teams meet in the World Cup match in Chennai on Monday

FPIs pull out Rs 12,000 cr from equities in Oct so far
FPIs pull out Rs 12,000 cr from equities in Oct so far

Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) have withdrawn over Rs 12,000 crore from Indian equities this month so far, mainly due to a sustained rise in US bond yields and the uncertain environment resulting from the Israel-Hamas conflict....

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances