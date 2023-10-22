RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Scindia meets BJP men protesting over ticket distribution
October 22, 2023  17:32
image
Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia met and interacted with the supporters of Bharatiya Janata Party leader Munnalal Goyal who gathered for protest after the leader was denied a ticket for the upcoming election in the state. 

Scindia met the supporters outside the Jai Vilas Palace in Gwalior. 

The angry protest by BJP workers started after the party on Saturday released its fifth list of 92 candidates for Madhya Pradesh assembly polls. 

In the list released by the BJP, Maya Singh has been fielded from Gwalior East. 

Before meeting Scindia, one of the supporters of Munnalal Goyal said that they have nothing against the party or the current candidate, they just want the party to win the seat. 

"We have come here to request him (Jyotiraditya Scindia) that the candidate of Gwalior East be changed and Munnalal Goyal be made the candidate. No one else can win that seat. Somebody who is unable to even walk has been made the candidate there. We are serving the seat to Congress on a platter. So, we are pained. That is why, we have come here to make the request. We have nothing against the party or the current candidate but we want the party to win the seat..." a supporter said. -- ANI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

World Cup PIX: Mitchell's century boosts New Zealand
World Cup PIX: Mitchell's century boosts New Zealand

Images from the World Cup 2023 league match between India and New Zealand at the HPCA Stadium in Dharamsala on Sunday.

ISRO prefers women fighter pilots for Gaganyaan mission, says Somanath
ISRO prefers women fighter pilots for Gaganyaan mission, says Somanath

His statement came a day after the ISRO successfully launched its TV-D1 test vehicle ahead of the human space flight mission Gaganyaan.

'Opener' Jansen ready to make big contributions for SA
'Opener' Jansen ready to make big contributions for SA

The South African is firm about progressing further in his journey as an all-rounder.

People from southern Israel leave homes, take shelter in Jerusalem amid war
People from southern Israel leave homes, take shelter in Jerusalem amid war

Israel's ministry of defence and the Israel defence forces on Sunday said they are planning to evacuate another 14 communities close to the Lebanese border, The Times of Israel reported.

Bobby Charlton: Manchester United's greatest and most beloved!
Bobby Charlton: Manchester United's greatest and most beloved!

Dignified, unassuming and regarded as Manchester United's greatest ever servant, Bobby Charlton appeared 758 times for the club, scoring 249 goals

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances