Scindia meets BJP men protesting over ticket distribution

The angry protest by BJP workers started after the party on Saturday released its fifth list of 92 candidates for Madhya Pradesh assembly polls.





In the list released by the BJP, Maya Singh has been fielded from Gwalior East.





Before meeting Scindia, one of the supporters of Munnalal Goyal said that they have nothing against the party or the current candidate, they just want the party to win the seat.





"We have come here to request him (Jyotiraditya Scindia) that the candidate of Gwalior East be changed and Munnalal Goyal be made the candidate. No one else can win that seat. Somebody who is unable to even walk has been made the candidate there. We are serving the seat to Congress on a platter. So, we are pained. That is why, we have come here to make the request. We have nothing against the party or the current candidate but we want the party to win the seat..." a supporter said. -- ANI

Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia met and interacted with the supporters of Bharatiya Janata Party leader Munnalal Goyal who gathered for protest after the leader was denied a ticket for the upcoming election in the state.