RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Rajnath Singh to celebrate Dussehra with Army soldiers in Tawang
October 22, 2023  20:06
File image
File image
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will celebrate Dussehra with Army soldiers at a forward base in Arunachal Pradesh's Tawang on Tuesday, sources in the security establishment said. 

The defence minister is also set to perform "Shastra Puja" (worship of weapons) in Tawang, they said. 

Singh's decision to celebrate Dussehra with the soldiers at the strategically-important location that is close to the Line of Actual Control comes at a time India and China have been engaged in a bitter standoff in certain friction points in eastern Ladakh for more than three years. 

The defence minister will also carry out a comprehensive review of the ground situation along the LAC in the Arunachal Pradesh sector, the sources said. 

He is also expected to visit a few forward locations in the region. 

Singh has been performing "Shastra Puja" on Dussehra for the last several years, including during his tenure as the Union home minister in the previous BJP-led National Democratic Alliance government. 

The Indian and Chinese troops are locked in an over-three-year-long confrontation in certain friction points in eastern Ladakh even as the two sides have completed disengagement from several areas following extensive diplomatic and military talks. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Gujarat police, DRI sleuths seize drugs worth Rs 150 cr in Maha; 3 held
Gujarat police, DRI sleuths seize drugs worth Rs 150 cr in Maha; 3 held

The drug network was busted based on an intelligence input received by the Crime Branch, he said, adding that three persons were arrested and a case has been registered by the DRI.

World Cup PIX: Boult strikes but India in control
World Cup PIX: Boult strikes but India in control

Images from the World Cup 2023 league match between India and New Zealand at the HPCA Stadium in Dharamsala on Sunday.

Drama outside Gwalior palace after Scindia loyalist denied ticket
Drama outside Gwalior palace after Scindia loyalist denied ticket

To mollify the protesters, Jyotiraditya Scindia drove to the palace gate and asserted that he stood by them and Goyal.

World Cup: Shubman Gill fastest to 2000 runs in ODIs
World Cup: Shubman Gill fastest to 2000 runs in ODIs

Shubman Gill became the fastest player to score 2000 runs in ODIs during the World Cup match against New Zealand in Dharamsala on Sunday.

England's Topley out of World Cup with injury
England's Topley out of World Cup with injury

England fast bowler Reece Topley has been ruled out of the rest of the World Cup after fracturing his left index finger in their 229-run defeat by South Africa.

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances