RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Principal suspended over namaaz in UP school
October 22, 2023  20:15
File image
File image
The principal of a primary school here in Thakurganj area was suspended after a video surfaced on social media showing some students offering namaaz in the school, officials said on Sunday.              

Two teachers of the school also were issued a warning.               

On Saturday, some Hindu outfits protested against the school administration after which a probe was ordered into the matter.              

In a statement on the matter, basic siksha adhikari Arun Kumar said, "Information was received that some unidentified persons were involved in activities other than teaching work in Primary School, Napier road here. Teachers have confirmed that some children offered namaaz on Friday which is against departmental directives and guidelines."               

Kumar said the matter was probed by block education officer Dinesh Katiyar. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Gujarat police, DRI sleuths seize drugs worth Rs 150 cr in Maha; 3 held
Gujarat police, DRI sleuths seize drugs worth Rs 150 cr in Maha; 3 held

The drug network was busted based on an intelligence input received by the Crime Branch, he said, adding that three persons were arrested and a case has been registered by the DRI.

World Cup PIX: Boult strikes but India in control
World Cup PIX: Boult strikes but India in control

Images from the World Cup 2023 league match between India and New Zealand at the HPCA Stadium in Dharamsala on Sunday.

Drama outside Gwalior palace after Scindia loyalist denied ticket
Drama outside Gwalior palace after Scindia loyalist denied ticket

To mollify the protesters, Jyotiraditya Scindia drove to the palace gate and asserted that he stood by them and Goyal.

World Cup: Shubman Gill fastest to 2000 runs in ODIs
World Cup: Shubman Gill fastest to 2000 runs in ODIs

Shubman Gill became the fastest player to score 2000 runs in ODIs during the World Cup match against New Zealand in Dharamsala on Sunday.

England's Topley out of World Cup with injury
England's Topley out of World Cup with injury

England fast bowler Reece Topley has been ruled out of the rest of the World Cup after fracturing his left index finger in their 229-run defeat by South Africa.

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances