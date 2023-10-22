Principal suspended over namaaz in UP school





Two teachers of the school also were issued a warning.





On Saturday, some Hindu outfits protested against the school administration after which a probe was ordered into the matter.





In a statement on the matter, basic siksha adhikari Arun Kumar said, "Information was received that some unidentified persons were involved in activities other than teaching work in Primary School, Napier road here. Teachers have confirmed that some children offered namaaz on Friday which is against departmental directives and guidelines."





Kumar said the matter was probed by block education officer Dinesh Katiyar. -- PTI

The principal of a primary school here in Thakurganj area was suspended after a video surfaced on social media showing some students offering namaaz in the school, officials said on Sunday.