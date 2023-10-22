People from southern Israel flee to Jerusalem amid war

People from southern Israel flee to Jerusalem amid warOctober 22, 2023 14:41
Amid the ongoing war between Israel and Hamas, people from southern Israel have left their homes and moved to Jerusalem where deserted streets and the historical West Bank wall area showcase an image of fear.
Several Palestinian (Arab) nationals have been living in Jerusalem for business purposes.
However, their work has been impacted due to the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas.
They have attributed their losses to the current situation.
Taxi drivers and shopkeepers in the area are deeply upset by the actions of Hamas and the Israeli soldiers' retaliatory measures.
Notably, Hamas launched a surprise attack on Israel on October 7.
Following this, Israel launched a counter-offensive against Hamas and vowed to destroy the terrorist group.
Shahid, an Arab taxi driver in Jerusalem, has been distressed by the situation.
He revealed that the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas has created animosity between Israelis and Arabs living in the city.
Many Israelis refuse to ride in Arab-owned taxis, exacerbating tensions between the people.
Speaking to ANI, he said, "People aged 45 years and above are only allowed in the Al Aqsa mosque to go for prayer."
Asked about Hamas's attack on Israel, Shahid said, "We have no business due to the ongoing war. We want peace."
Another shopkeeper Nihad also shared a similar story.
He said, "There is no business, nothing, everything just stopped. Because of the war, everything stopped. We are in war. Now, there is emergency situation, what is happening here."
Jerusalem is one of the oldest and most historically significant cities in the world. -- PTI
