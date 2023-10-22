RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Palestinian students in India anxious about family
October 22, 2023  11:15
image
Visuals of flattened buildings, debris, and scorched ground in Gaza have caused immense psychological trauma to Talib, a Palestinian student in India, who is constantly worried about the well-being of his family members back home and barely able to concentrate on studies.

Running out of money, the 31-year-old also had to cut down on the 'quality and quantity' of his meals.

"I haven't been able to read or write a single sentence ever since the war started. I am experiencing mental stress and haven't slept properly in a while," Talib told PTI.

Unable to get in touch with anyone back home, Talib said he doesn't know if his family members are alive.

"It's a helpless feeling and a difficult situation to be in," he said.

"I have become conscious about spending money, even on food. Instead of three meals, I eat two meals now and have to compromise on their quality and quantity, " he added.

Eager to return home, Talib said he is praying for the war to end soon.

The latest Israel-Palestine conflict has been triggered by the unprecedented and multi-pronged attacks against Israel by Hamas militants on October 7. 

Israel has launched a massive counter-offensive in Gaza to avenge the attacks.

According to the Gaza Health Ministry, over 3,300 people have been killed and over 12,000 wounded in Gaza since the conflict began.

Aliah, another Palestinian student, had completed her degree course and was planning to return home when the war erupted.

Ever since losing contact with her family, she has been suffering constant panic attacks.

Aliah said the Palestine Embassy has not provided any aid to the students in India and several of them are struggling to survive on their own.

"The Palestine Embassy in India has not provided us with any kind of support or inquired about our well-being," Aliah, who has been staying with her friends, alleged.

A similar experience was shared by Farook, who said he is left with barely enough money to survive one more week.

However, he said some of his peers and teachers have supported him.

The Palestinian students also said the ongoing conflict has hampered their relationships with some students who are 'pro-Israel'.

"There are several students who support us, but there is a section that supports Israel. Our ties have been severed because of this," Farooq, who is studying at a leading university in Delhi, said.

Several Palestinian students in India have completed their courses and are waiting to return home once the Rafah crossing, the sole route connecting Gaza to Egypt, is opened.

Currently, the crossing is open only for aid deliveries to Gaza.

(Names of the students are changed to protect identity).  -- Sugandha Jha/PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

'It's time the world knows how good South Africa are under pressure'
'It's time the world knows how good South Africa are under pressure'

Heinrich Klaasen, who smashed a 67-ball 109 in the victory over England, South Africa have made a strong statement ahead of fixtures against New Zealand and India in the ICC World Cup.

Buttler confesses: England's World Cup dreams in jeopardy after crushing loss
Buttler confesses: England's World Cup dreams in jeopardy after crushing loss

Jos Buttler concedes 'incredibly difficult' for England to progress to semi-final

20 aid trucks enter Gaza; not enough, says UN chief
20 aid trucks enter Gaza; not enough, says UN chief

United Nations leaders and agencies have welcomed the entry of a humanitarian aid convoy into Gaza via the Rafah border crossing with Egypt but noted that it is only a small beginning, still far from enough and reiterated their appeal...

Israel to intensify Gaza bombing ahead of ground offensive
Israel to intensify Gaza bombing ahead of ground offensive

With an Israeli ground offensive in Gaza looming large, Israel has said it will step up its aerial strikes in the besieged Palestinian territory to create the 'best conditions' for troops to move in.

Verstappen beats Hamilton to Austin sprint race win
Verstappen beats Hamilton to Austin sprint race win

Red Bull's triple Formula One world champion Max Verstappen won a US Grand Prix sprint race from pole position on Saturday after an early challenge from Mercedes's Lewis Hamilton.

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances