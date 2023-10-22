RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Operation Ajay continues as 6th flight carrying Indians departs from Tel Aviv
October 22, 2023  20:50
File image
As 'Operation Ajay' continues, the sixth flight carrying Indian nationals has departed from Tel Aviv for Delhi. 

Confirming the same, the Indian embassy in Israel posted on social media platform X, "The sixth flight has taken off from Tel Aviv to Delhi. Embassy wishes everyone on board a safe journey." 

The pictures posted by the Indian embassy showed people carrying the Indian tricolour as they expressed happiness over evacuation from Israel during its ongoing war with Hamas. 

"#OperationAjay update Flight #6 departs from Tel Aviv," the External Affairs Minister, S Jaishankar posted on X. 

Notably, Operation Ajay is an ongoing operation conducted by the Indian Armed Forces to evacuate Indian citizens from Israel during the 2023 Israel-Hamas war. 

The fifth flight carrying 286 Indian nationals including 18 citizens of Nepal arrived in New Delhi late on Tuesday night. 

Upon arrival, they were received by the Union Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting and Fisheries, Animal Husbandry & Dairying, L Murugan. -- ANI
